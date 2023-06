Alfred L. “Al” (“Nib”) Stoddard, Sr., age 86 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at his home. Born on November 3, 1936 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Easton and Cora (Marsh) Stoddard, Sr. On November 1, 1958 he married his wife of 64 years, Judy E. (Hoskavich) Stoddard. She survives. Al had worked […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/alfred-l-al-nib-stoddard-sr/