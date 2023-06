Randy L. DeMarco, 69, of Marienville, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at his home following an illness. Born on August 29, 1953 in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late John P. and Sarah L. DeMarco. He was the first of his family to attend college and in May 1975 he graduated from Penn State University with a BS […]

