Janice I. Lunger, 73, of Rossiter, passed away June 11, 2023 at her home. At the wishes of Janice there will be no viewing. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc. […]

