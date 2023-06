Elizabeth Anne “Bessie” (Cooper) Depp, 83, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 13, 2023. She was born October 12, 1939, in Gorgas Hospital in Ancón, Panama, in the Panama Canal Zone, a daughter of the late Grace Elizabeth (Phillips) and Charles Holman Cooper. As a child, her father’s work took her all over Latin America (Panama, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Guatemala, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/elizabeth-anne-bessie-cooper-depp/