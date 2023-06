Ronald Lee Reitz age 85 a Wood Street Brockway, PA resident died peacefully on Monday June 12, 2023 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway. Born on April 11, 1938 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of the late Fred and Louise Provin Reitz. He is a 1956 graduate of the Brockway High School. On November 16, 1956 he […]

