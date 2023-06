Lois E. (Trimble) Matko, age 96, formerly of Rockton, died peacefully surrounded by loving family members on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the DuBois Nursing Home where she was a resident for the past few years. Lois was born on June 14, 1926, in Hillsdale, PA to the late Frank Powell Trimble and Velma L. (Conner) Trimble. In addition to […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/lois-e-trimble-matko/