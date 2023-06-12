CLEARFIELD – U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson has announced that his staff will host constituent office hours on Thursday, June 15 in Clearfield.

Staff will be available to meet with residents who need assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS and others.

No appointments are necessary. Residents of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District are welcome to meet one-on-one with staff to discuss issues or concerns they may have with the federal government.

Arriving early is encouraged, as meetings take place on a first-come, first-served basis.

Clearfield County Constituent Hours

WHO: Congressional Staff from the office of U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson

TIME: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

DATE: Thursday, June 15, 2023

LOCATION: State Rep Dallas Kephart’s Clearfield Office, 315 E. Market St., Suite B, Clearfield, PA 16830

While constituent hours take place at various locations in the 15th Congressional District throughout the year, constituents are always able to contact Thompson’s offices in Bellefonte and Oil City from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Bellefonte Office

3555 Benner Pike, Suite 101

Bellefonte, PA 16823

Phone: 814-353-0215

Fax: 814-353-0218

Oil City Office

217 Elm St.

Suite B

Oil City, PA 16301

Phone: 814-670-0432

Fax: 814-670-0868