PENFIELD – A full slate of program has been planned for June 20-25 at Parker Dam State Park.

Tuesday, June 20

Beginner Binoculars

1 p.m. —Pavilion 4

Does using binoculars frustrate you? Come out and learn the ins and outs of binoculars and how to adjust them to you. Learn what the different numbers mean when selecting binoculars. Please bring your own binoculars if you have them as park binoculars are limited.

Wednesday, June 21

Coffee and Birds

9 a.m.—Pavilion 3

Come out and enjoy a cup of bird friendly coffee and learn its importance. Then join us for a guided bird walk along Parker Lake. Please bring your own cups.

Thursday, June 22

Water Wildlife Watch by Kayak

9 a.m.—Above beach house

Join us for a paddle along Parker Lake as we watch for wildlife that call the lake and its shore home. Kayaks, paddles, and life vests will be provided. Please register with the park (814 765-0630) if you need to use a park kayak (limited number). Beginners aged 12 years and up welcome. 16 and under please have a parent or guardian attend with you.

Friday, June 23

Water Wildlife Watch by Foot

9 a.m. – Above Beach House

Join us for a different view of the lake from the previous program – by a walk along the shore. The history of the park will also be shared as we hike completely around the lake.

Animal Tracks and Sign

3:30 p.m.—Pavilion 4

Learn the signs and tracks of wildlife found in the park. After a short introduction to reading sign, we will do a walk to look for sign and possibly make plaster casts of wildlife tracks.

Eye Shine Guided Night Hike

8:30 p.m.—Campground Amphitheater

Learn why eyes shine and how we see at night. Explore some of the adaptations that allow animals to be out at night. We will then take a short hike along a section of the Stumpfield Trail to see if we can view some nocturnal wildlife eye shine.

Saturday, June 24

Laurel Run Trail Hike

9 a.m. – Meet at the bench west of the spillway

We will follow the stream from the spillway to the bridge at Tyler Road, looking for wildlife along the way. Then we will come back on the CCC Trail, doing much of the same. Bring water and wear comfortable shoes.

Beaver Hike

4 p.m.—Boardwalk across the road from the Concession

Take a guided walk and explore the works of nature’s engineers. See how we worked with the beavers to allow them to keep their dams and still maintain our trail.

Beavers

8:30 p.m.—Campground Amphitheater

Come and learn about one of the park’s hardest working occupants. Explore the adaptations that make beavers nature’s engineers.

Sunday, June 25

Tea & Talk

7 p.m. – Beach House Steps

Enjoy a hot cup of Sweet Fern/Mountain Mint tea and engage in relaxing conversation with Jeremiah and Eric about …

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar”.

Access for People with Disabilities

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: 814-765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov).

With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.