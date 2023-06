Virginia Arlene (Cessna) Sutton, of Treasure Lake, Dubois, PA passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of James Austin and Sara Alice (Bailey) Cessna, she was born in Gipsy, PA. Virginia was a member of Lakeside Methodist Church, DuBois, PA. She worked in education for 40 years, first at Purchase […]

