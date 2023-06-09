Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Tarjee A. Adams Bench Warrant Joshua B. Baize Bench Warrant Harry J. Bloom Jr. Bench Warrant Franklin J. Boruch Jr. Bench Warrant Sierra D. Bratton Bench Warrant Shawn A. Breakiron Bench Warrant Jason S. Brundridge Bench Warrant Dustin R. Bush Bench Warrant Raymond R. Carringer Bench Warrant Andria A. Cochran Bench Warrant Kasey L. Condon Bench Warrant Dennis Conrad Bench Warrant Dawn M. Cook Bench Warrant Jason A. Cunningham Bench Warrant Henry L. Cutler Bench Warrant Christopher C. Darby Bench Warrant Antonie J. Devlin Bench Warrant Nichole D. Eminhizer Bench Warrant Nicholas J. Everett Bench Warrant Aaron J. Foster Bench Warrant Travis D. Hadden Bench Warrant Chris Hairston Bench Warrant Thomas L. Hare Bench Warrant Hailly R. Harris Bench Warrant Scott Haversack Bench Warrant Victor G. Hill Bench Warrant Levon L. Hough Bench Warrant Robert P. Johnson Bench Warrant Cheryl L. Johnston Bench Warrant Justin M. Jones Bench Warrant Kelly B. Keith Bench Warrant Brealee J. Kephart Bench Warrant David K. Kinley Bench Warrant Shawn P. Klingler Bench Warrant Justin M. Lair Bench Warrant Louise Lamboy Bench Warrant Steven Lecrone Bench Warrant Bon S. Lefort Bench Warrant Brandon C. Lefort Bench Warrant Markel W. Maines Bench Warrant Matthew T. Marley Bench Warrant Brian E. Mathews Bench Warrant Andrew J. McDermott Bench Warrant Kevin M. McGary Bench Warrant Marquis S. McNeil Bench Warrant Andrew R. Nelson Bench Warrant Karl H. Palmer Bench Warrant Matthew Pearson Bench Warrant Shaun A. Pendergraph Bench Warrant James R. Peterson Bench Warrant Justin Phillips Bench Warrant Travis S. Pollick Bench Warrant Mary A. Price Bench Warrant Briana Rearick Bench Warrant Joseph A. Richtarsic Bench Warrant Anthony J. Schake Bench Warrant Tracey L. Scullion Bench Warrant Jammie L. Shomo Bench Warrant Brianna B. Smith Bench Warrant Tyler J. Smith Bench Warrant Michael K. Spicher Bench Warrant Jake N. Stefanick Bench Warrant Larry J. Templeton Bench Warrant Todd M. Vereshack Bench Warrant Michael S. Williams Bench Warrant Sandra L. Wilson Bench Warrant