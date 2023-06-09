Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office
Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159
|Tarjee A. Adams
|Bench Warrant
|Joshua B. Baize
|Bench Warrant
|Harry J. Bloom Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Franklin J. Boruch Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Sierra D. Bratton
|Bench Warrant
|Shawn A. Breakiron
|Bench Warrant
|Jason S. Brundridge
|Bench Warrant
|Dustin R. Bush
|Bench Warrant
|Raymond R. Carringer
|Bench Warrant
|Andria A. Cochran
|Bench Warrant
|Kasey L. Condon
|Bench Warrant
|Dennis Conrad
|Bench Warrant
|Dawn M. Cook
|Bench Warrant
|Jason A. Cunningham
|Bench Warrant
|Henry L. Cutler
|Bench Warrant
|Christopher C. Darby
|Bench Warrant
|Antonie J. Devlin
|Bench Warrant
|Nichole D. Eminhizer
|Bench Warrant
|Nicholas J. Everett
|Bench Warrant
|Aaron J. Foster
|Bench Warrant
|Travis D. Hadden
|Bench Warrant
|Chris Hairston
|Bench Warrant
|Thomas L. Hare
|Bench Warrant
|Hailly R. Harris
|Bench Warrant
|Scott Haversack
|Bench Warrant
|Victor G. Hill
|Bench Warrant
|Levon L. Hough
|Bench Warrant
|Robert P. Johnson
|Bench Warrant
|Cheryl L. Johnston
|Bench Warrant
|Justin M. Jones
|Bench Warrant
|Kelly B. Keith
|Bench Warrant
|Brealee J. Kephart
|Bench Warrant
|David K. Kinley
|Bench Warrant
|Shawn P. Klingler
|Bench Warrant
|Justin M. Lair
|Bench Warrant
|Louise Lamboy
|Bench Warrant
|Steven Lecrone
|Bench Warrant
|Bon S. Lefort
|Bench Warrant
|Brandon C. Lefort
|Bench Warrant
|Markel W. Maines
|Bench Warrant
|Matthew T. Marley
|Bench Warrant
|Brian E. Mathews
|Bench Warrant
|Andrew J. McDermott
|Bench Warrant
|Kevin M. McGary
|Bench Warrant
|Marquis S. McNeil
|Bench Warrant
|Andrew R. Nelson
|Bench Warrant
|Karl H. Palmer
|Bench Warrant
|Matthew Pearson
|Bench Warrant
|Shaun A. Pendergraph
|Bench Warrant
|James R. Peterson
|Bench Warrant
|Justin Phillips
|Bench Warrant
|Travis S. Pollick
|Bench Warrant
|Mary A. Price
|Bench Warrant
|Briana Rearick
|Bench Warrant
|Joseph A. Richtarsic
|Bench Warrant
|Anthony J. Schake
|Bench Warrant
|Tracey L. Scullion
|Bench Warrant
|Jammie L. Shomo
|Bench Warrant
|Brianna B. Smith
|Bench Warrant
|Tyler J. Smith
|Bench Warrant
|Michael K. Spicher
|Bench Warrant
|Jake N. Stefanick
|Bench Warrant
|Larry J. Templeton
|Bench Warrant
|Todd M. Vereshack
|Bench Warrant
|Michael S. Williams
|Bench Warrant
|Sandra L. Wilson
|Bench Warrant