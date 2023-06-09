DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes urologist Indraneel Banerjee, MD, to its medical staff.

Banerjee joins the team at Penn Highlands Urology at 145 Hospital Ave., Suite 200, in DuBois.

With more than a decade of experience, Banerjee provides patients with comprehensive care using state-of-the-art technology, including minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery.

He is a fellowship-trained urologist, specializing in Urologic Oncology and Robotic surgery.

Common treatments and procedures include: urological cancer screening and management, prostate biopsy, robotic surgery, Cystoscopy, management of stone diseases including lithotripsy, urological diagnostic procedures, benign prostatic enlargement including UroLift System, vasectomy, non-surgical treatment options including UTI, urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction and Urine flow test.

Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Banerjee started the dedicated Urologic Oncology and Robotic surgery program at Apollo Multispecialty Hospitals, Kolkata: the largest multispecialty Hospitals in Eastern India.

He also worked as the Intuitive Surgical Urologic Oncology and da Vinci Robotic surgery fellowship Program Associate Director in HCG Cancer Hospitals, Bangalore, India and Trustwell Hospitals in Bangalore, India.

Banerjee graduated and completed his residency in general surgery from Medical College Kolkata, India, Asia’s oldest Medical School.

He completed his residency in Urology and Renal transplant at Sawai Man Singh Medical College & Hospital in Jaipur, arguably one of the busiest Urology residency program in Northern India.

He has completed fellowships in Minimally invasive and Robotic Urology at Fortis Escorts Kidney and Urology Institute in New Delhi, India; OLV Ziekenhuis in Aalst, Belgium: one of the top Robotic Urology program in Europe; and the University of Miami in Miami, Florida, the busiest Robotic Urologic Oncology program in Southeastern United States.

To learn more about urology services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, visit at www.phhealthcare.org/urology.