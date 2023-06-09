CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Explore Media Group and D9sports is kicking off its summer player profile series designed to highlight local athletes and their accomplishments. This is more than just a copy-and-paste Q&A. These will be in-depth features – a way to get to know these student-athletes better and highlight their academic and athletic achievements. If you are a returning […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/explore-d9-set-to-kick-off-summer-player-profile-series-to-spotlight-local-athletes/