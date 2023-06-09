HARRISBURG – Legislation sponsored by Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) that would connect individuals in recovery with jobs has been approved by the Senate Labor and Industry Committee.

Senate Bill 69 would establish the Recovery to Work Pilot Program, pairing those in recovery with occupations through local workforce development boards.

It’s a key component in combating Pennsylvania’s heroin and opioid epidemic.

“An often-overlooked characteristic of this epidemic is the vicious cycle that many individuals with a history of a substance use disorder fall into when trying to find, secure and maintain steady employment,” Langerholc said.

“We urgently need to break this cycle and I believe Recovery to Work can help.”

The pilot program would be spearheaded by the Department of Labor and Industry with the assistance of the Department of Health, the Department of Community and Economic Development, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

These departments will develop a plan for the local workforce development boards to work with the treatment and recovery community as well as local employers and training providers to offer job training and employment opportunities to individuals in recovery.

Since the local workforce development boards would be leading the implementation, the strategies will be locally focused to meet the needs of local employers and the local treatment and recovery community.

Additionally, the legislation will provide incentives for businesses and training providers to participate in the program.

The measure now moves to the full Senate for consideration.