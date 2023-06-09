CLEARFIELD – During Thursday’s Clearfield Borough committee meeting, council members heard reports from the fire and police departments.

Fire Chief Andrew Smith reported that the month of May was pretty mild for the fire department. He did note that there is still a problem with key holders and buildings.

There was one fire call where the department had to wait close to three hours for the key holder of the building to show up and the key holder never did.

During a previous meeting, council had discussed using a Knox Box system, which would allow the fire department or even police department access to these commercial buildings in a non-emergency situation.

Smith went on to say that some local businesses are looking into this solution and putting a plan in place but the concept is still a work in progress.

Smith and Clearfield Regional Police Chief Vincent McGinnis would like residents to be aware that a burn ban has been issued until further notice in the borough as well as Lawrence Township.

The county commissioners will also discuss a county-wide ban Tuesday due to the extremely dry conditions in the county due to lack of rain.

It will be considered a criminal offense, not a code violation, if someone is caught burning anything during the burn ban.

McGinnis went on to report that there was a total of 748 incidents for the month of May. Those incidents included traffic stops, parking complaints and other various offenses.

All residents are reminded to slow down in the borough considering school is out and so are children at play.

Residents are encouraged to be aware that on Saturday, June 10, Leavy Avenue from South Second Street to Power Avenue will be closed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the American Legion Riders Benefit Ride.