CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Regional Police Chief Vincent McGinnis reported that there were over 700 incidents for the month of May during Tuesday’s Lawrence Township Supervisors’ meeting.

These included but were not limited to traffic stops, drug arrests, DUIs, parking complaints, accidents and criminal arrests.

Residents are encouraged to watch their speed around Lawrence Township, especially in the areas of Mount Joy Road, River Road and Leonard Street. Tickets will be issued to violators.

Roadmaster Jim King reported that residents of Goldenrod are gathering a petition for “Children at Play” signs to be put in the area, as well as posted speed limit signs due to motorists speeding in the development.

All residents are encouraged to be mindful when driving since children are now out of school and engaging in outdoor activities.

The supervisors also voted to pursue the Bare Root Tree Grant.

The program provides 10 to 20 large caliper trees to plant on land owned by municipalities, like streets and parks.

For more information about the program, please visit treepennsylvania.org/bare-root-tree-program.

Lick Run Bridge bids were to be opened, but the township did not receive any. The supervisors will put out the information for re-bid.

The supervisors also voted to institute a burn ban to be effective immediately due to the warm, dry weather in the area.

The burn ban will be revisited at the next Lawrence Township meeting on Tuesday, June 20.