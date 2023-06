Jacquelyn F. “Jackie” Bowers, age 91 of Reynoldsville, PA died Monday, June 5, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on June 22, 1931 in Reynoldsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Viola (Palaggo) Fusco. Jackie retired from S & T Bank in Reynoldsville as Assistant Branch Manager after over 20 years of service. She was […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jacquelyn-f-jackie-bowers/