CLEARFIELD- The Clearfield Cycle Club is hosting a Hog Back Rocks event on Saturday, June 10 at the Cycle Club in West Decatur.

The gates will open at 2 p.m. with live entertainment beginning at 3 p.m. Performing acts include Good Juice, Quarterstick, and Hell Bent.

The on-site food and beverage vendors include JB’s Eats & Treats, Larry’s BBQ, The Dented Keg and Starr Hill Winery.

Hog Back Rocks is a non-motorcycle related event and is open to the public, however you must be 21 years of age with valid I.D. to attend.

The event provides funding to support the club’s charitable giving to other non-profits and people in need throughout our communities.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the gate or in advance at https://theclearfieldcycleclub.ticketspice.com/hog-back-rocks.

Primitive camping sites will also be available.

For more information attendees are encouraged to visit the website here.