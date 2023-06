Dorothy Jean (Swab) Caltagarone, 92, of Reynoldsville, PA passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor. Dorothy was born on August 4, 1930, to the late Jay M. and Lucilla A. (Weary) Swab. Dorothy married John D. Caltagarone in 1955; he preceded her in passing in June of 2003. Dorothy was mainly a homemaker but worked […]

