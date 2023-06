Diane Marie Jewell, 52, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, while a patient at Allegheny General Hospital. She was born on October 31, 1970, in Norwich, NY. Diane was daughter to Joseph L. and Linda L. (Streeter) Brocious. She was an immensely hard worker and lent that work ethic to many businesses in the area including […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/diane-marie-jewell/