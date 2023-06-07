CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) Culinary Arts & Food Management students recently made school history by being the first culinary class to earn the American Culinary Federation Certification for Certified Fundamentals Cook.

The CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students. To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students at CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu or call at 814-765-5308.

Pictured, from left, are: Harvey Bumbarger, West Branch Area High School; Sierra Maney, CCCTC Culinary Arts & Food Management instructor; Jadyn George, West Branch Area High School; Maya Havens, West Branch Area High School; Camie Freeman, Moshannon Valley Area High School; and Ty Colton, Curwensville Area High School.