CLEARFIELD – The board of the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the hiring of a new executive director as Kim Bloom has retired from her duties.

The new director is Christy Brown of Olanta, who officially assumed leadership of the Chamber on Tuesday, May 30.

Brown will use the knowledge and skills of her current board of directors to assist her in continuing the growth of the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce.

She has a long-standing history of working with area business and non-profit groups. She was previously employed by WOKW 12.9FM as a marketing consultant and most recently by First Commonwealth Bank as a financial solutions specialist.

Brown is excited to start working with the Chamber’s current members and looks forward to welcoming more businesses into the organization.

She will also manage the Chamber’s new Entrepreneur Center on River Road in Clearfield.

Anyone that is interested in joining the Chamber can contact the office at 814-765-7567 or can stop by at 218 S. Second St., in Clearfield or visit www.clearfieldchamber.com.

Bloom will still be involved with the Chamber’s non-profit, Life Fast Forward. Life Fast Forward is managed by a small group of Chamber board members, with the goal of educating area youth about the employment opportunities that await them throughout the county.

Life Fast Forward is presented to eighth- grade students in Clearfield, Curwensville, St. Francis, Philipsburg-Osceola and Moshannon Valley schools once a month.

The students learn about jobs that need a college degree, jobs that you can enter without further education and ways to be paid while you learn trade skills.

Then, as the students continue through high school, they are given the opportunity to job shadow or gain employment with Chamber members.