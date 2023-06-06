CLEARFIELD – It’s not every day a person will donate a prize to someone in need. But that is exactly what Marjorie Teats did on Wednesday, May 31.

Shoe Sensation, your hometown shoe store, was giving away free shoes during the grand opening weekend and Teats won “free shoes for the family.”

She came in to claim her prize and wanted to instead donate the shoes to kids in need.

Teats and Christy Moonan, store manager, collaborated to select four pairs of kid’s shoes and to find a local charity that helps kids in need to donate these shoes.

With some luck, they were able to get a hold of Major Stanley Newton with the Clearfield Salvation Army. Teats expressed, “I am so blessed already that I would love to give these shoes to kids in need!”

It is moments like these that remind us how wonderful our community really is, shared Moonan.

And Shoe Sensation is looking forward “to more of these moments,” as it continues to work with local charities and businesses “for our community.”

Pictured, from left to right, are Marjorie Teats, Christy Moonan and Major Stanley Newton.