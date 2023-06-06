Terra Works, Inc. is currently searching for a Fleet Service Mechanic to service trucks and various pieces of heavy equipment. Position Summary The Fleet Service Mechanic will work on and help with the diagnosis, repair, service, and maintenance of vehicles, equipment, tools, etc. He/She is to adhere to relevant legislation, regulations, and company policies. Must have safe working practices and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-fleet-service-mechanic-and-assistant-project-manager/