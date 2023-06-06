CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) welcomed the Clearfield County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees for a luncheon and awards ceremony to award the winners of the Lauretta Woodson Awards.

The Outstanding Teacher was Lauren Hopkins, CCCTC Digital Media Arts instructor and the Outstanding Support Staff Member was Kathleen Vadala, CCCTC student aide.

The CCC-PASR scholarship was presented to Gavin Dunlap from Moshannon Valley High School.

CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students and staff.

To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students at CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu or call at 814-765-5308.

Pictured, from left to right, are William Neugebauer, State PASR president; Linda Neugebauer, Region 5 Social Service Memorial Honor Fund (SSMHF) chair; Bev Wilson; Clearfield County Chapter president; Mary Ellen Bathurst; and Patricia Partash, Clearfield County Chapter Newsletter chair.

In the second row are: Roger Dunlap; Gavin Dunlap, Education Scholarship winner; Stacy Dunlap; Marianne McCloskey, chapter treasurer and acting membership chair; Betty Fida, Chapter SSMHF chair; Helen Turner; Donna Tubbs, chapter retirement planning chair; Rebecca Anderson, chapter RECREO chair; Janis DeStefano; and Christine Modzel.

In the third row are: Fred Redden, CCCTC executive director; Tiffany Cover, CCCTC principal; Lauren Hopkins, CCCTC Digital Media Arts instructor; Kathleen Vadala, CCCTC student aide; Peggy Ryder; Mickey Fida; and Van Johnson, chapter and Region 5 legislative chair.