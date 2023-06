Chiung-Ying “Virginia” Chang, 76, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Thursday morning, June 1, 2023 at her home. She was born on December 18, 1946 in Sichuan, China; daughter of the late Wen-Yu Chang and Yu-Shan Li Chang. Virginia married the love of her life, Yung-Chung “John” Chang, in 1970, who survives. She owned the Saint Mary’s […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/chiung-ying-virginia-chang/