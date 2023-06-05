PENFIELD – Staff at Parker Dam State Park has listed their schedule of upcoming park programs.

Friday, June 16

Matchless Fire

8 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Learn how to start a fire without matches, or a lighter. Fire by friction, flint and steel, and more. Then try your hand at sparking a fire yourself.

Saturday, June 17

E. Parachute Games

3 p.m. – Beach Area

Meet by the Beach House at the big parachute to play some parachute games with an environmental twist. All ages welcome.

Things Naturalists Do

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Catch Crayfish, pet bees, mess with moths. All that and more. Learn some of the quirky things that people like me do to entertain themselves.

Sunday, June 18

Tea & Talk

7 p.m. – Beach House Steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three.

