DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified physician assistant Mariah Shimmel, PA-C, to its medical staff.

Mariah joins the team at QCare Clearfield at 1900 River Rd., in Clearfield.

Mariah provides expert care for minor injuries and illnesses. She is committed to serving her local community with skill and compassion.

When you or your family needs quality care but can’t get scheduled to see your primary physician, Mariah and the team at QCare are here for you.

Common treatments and procedures include flu-like symptoms; fever; vomiting; coughs, colds, sinus problems; earaches; sprains; back pain; rashes; minor eye problems; minor cuts and abrasions; minor aches and pains; bladder infections; tick and insect bites; and animal bites.

Other convenient services include sports physicals, driver’s license physicals, tetanus shots, suture removal, laboratory testing and X-rays.

Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Mariah practiced at Mount Nittany Physician Group in State College.

Mariah earned her Bachelor of Science and Master of Health Science from Lock Haven University in Lock Haven. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants, Pennsylvania Society of Physician Assistants and Christian Medical and Dental Associations.

To find out more about the QCare Walk-in Clinic services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, visit www.phhealthcare.org/qcare.