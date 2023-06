Jean Mae Smith, 71, of DuBois, PA, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois. Jean was born on April 8, 1952 to the late James W. and Effie Viola (Bence) McMillin in Indiana, PA. She graduated from Purchase Line School District with the Class of 1970. Twenty-six years later, she […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jean-mae-smith/