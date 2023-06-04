CLEARFIELD – Maddix and Boston Samsel, sons of Jenna Liegey and Garrett Samsel, recently helped the Clearfield Area United Way deliver nearly 100 books as part of the CAUW Reading Ripples Project for children.

These books were originally to be delivered to the Clearfield County Housing Authority as part of March’s “Read Across America Day,” but delivery was delayed.

To date, more than 6,800 books have been distributed to children county-wide as part of this project.

“We all can remember our favorite childhood books and how they could fire our imagination,” expressed CAUW Board Member Wilson Fisher, adding that “storybook reading has a powerful impact.

“This is one more way to get books into the hands of children … to inspire a love of reading.”

Gently-used books are collected for Reading Ripples, then coordinated, processed and distributed.

“We are always collecting new and gently-used children’s books,” stated CAUW Board Member Brenda Terry while inviting individuals and groups to host their own book collection to benefit children in local communities.