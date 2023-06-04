CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 5 – June 9, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Cleaning:

Throughout the County



Bridge Inspections:

Dubois area (Traffic Control on I-80 and the following State Routes: 830, 4015, 4017, 4025)

Bridge Repair:

State Route: 2007 (Parsonville – Road Closure – Detour will be in place through late June)

Ditching:

State Route: 3004 (Westover)

State Route: 4014 (Dubois, Rockton Road)

Drainage Improvements:

State Route: 879 (Curwensville)

State Route: 2041 (Bailey Settlement)

Flushing Pipe:

State Route: 53 (Irvona to Coalport)

Mowing:

Throughout the County

Patching:

Interstate 80: Mile Marker 110 to 120 (East and Westbound)

State Route: 322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)

Pipe Installation:

State Route: 1009 (Deer Creek)

State Route: 1012 (Woodland and Shiloh)

Shoulder Work:

State Route: 53 (Lanse)

State Route: 2032 (Old Turnpike Road / Sally’s Bottom)

State Route: 2034 (Morrisdale)

State Route: 2035 (Munson Road)

State Route: 2036 (Hawk Run)

State Route: 2037 (Winburne Road)

Sign Repairs and Upgrades:

Throughout the County

Tree Crew:

State Route: 729 (Tyrone Pike)

Motorists are alerted to daylight lane restrictions on Route 255 in DuBois.

Through June, sewer line work will continue between McCracken Run Road and the DuBois High School driveways.

Changing lane restrictions are likely and side streets may be closed to through traffic.

Roadway flaggers may also be present to assist with turning movements off and on Route 255.

