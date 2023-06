Ronald N. Pearce, 72, of Rossiter, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023. He was born October 29, 1950 to Norman and Nellie (Gray) Pearce in Punxsutawney. Ron attended the Steffey Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. He retired as a draftsman for Fike Associates in Clarion. Ron enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ronald-n-pearce/