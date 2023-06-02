CLEARFIELD- Here is your chance to win 2 VIP Meet & Greet tickets for Nashville recording artist, Daniel E. Johnson. One lucky winner will receive 2 tickets to the post-performance event on Saturday, July 10 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

Each ticket includes access to the private VIP area, photo op and a personal autographed Daniel E. Johnson post card.

Don’t miss your chance to see Daniel E. Johnson live. ENTER HERE!

Johnson has shared the stage with Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cole Swindell, Darius Rucker and more; and is revered in media reports “as a name you should pay attention to.”

Johnson’s country music talent and songs display a wide spectrum of emotion, from good-time songs all the way to heartbreak. His EP, “All We Ever Knew” with the single, “American Hearts,” debuted at #11 on the Country iTunes Chart with over 1 million streams.

Find more information on the event here.