Tom VanKirk leads a board with power over a vast amount of money. (Photo: Tom VanKirk, left, is chair of the Pennsylvania Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust. He’s said the trust intends “to be as transparent as possible.” But he defended holding meetings in secret and barring the public from speaking at meetings. Screenshot from a video of the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/secret-meetings-by-board-overseeing-pa-s-1-billion-in-opioid-settlements-draw-criticism/