DUBOIS – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to daylightlane restrictions they could encounter on Route 255 in DuBois.

Through June, sewer line work will continue between McCracken Run Road and the DuBois High School driveways. Motorists will likely encounter changing lane restrictions as they move through the area.

Additionally, it’s possible that side streets may be closed to through traffic. Roadway flaggers may also be present to assist with turning movements off and on Route 255.

Continental Construction Inc. of Ridgway is the contractor for the sewer line project.

Before the sewer line work is complete, M & B Services of Clarion will begin work on a radius and signal improvement project at the Division Street/Route 255 intersection.

With school out for the summer, activity on this project is expected to begin June 12 and last through July.

For this work, it is likely that traffic on Route 255 will see lane restrictions/changes and that Division Street will be closed to through traffic.

Work on the radius/signal project will feature improvements to traffic and pedestrian movements in the area and active warning device and crossing surface upgrades at the railroad crossing. All work on this $330,000 project is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists wishing to avoid the area and minimize travel delays may choose an alternate route around the work zones.

