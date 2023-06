Dorothy I. (McMillen) Smith, 91, of Punxsutawney, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 31, 2023. She was born on March 17, 1932 to Norman and Ruth (Burkett) McMillen in Punxsutawney. Dorothy was a member of New Beginnings Church in Walston. She was a woman of great faith and a prayer warrior. Dorothy served in several […]

