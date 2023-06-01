CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that work to preserve a bridge on Route 322 will start on Tuesday, June 6.

The “Golden Rod” bridge spans Clearfield Creek in Lawrence Township, east of Clearfield.

This preservation work will improve the structure’s overall condition from fair to good. Built-in 1937, this structure is 427 feet long and carries an average of 8,047 vehicles daily.

Crews have already placed temporary traffic signals at each end of the bridge. The signals will remain in flash mode until Tuesday, June 6, at which time they will be fully operational, enforcing an alternating traffic pattern that requires drivers to take turns crossing the bridge.

Late this summer, PennDOT expects the bridge to close for a week while the contractor applies an accelerated latex concrete wearing surface.

The mid-July closure is necessary to allow the latex to cure. This work will require a detour and PennDOT will issue an update on the project before the closure.

Overall work on the bridge includes repairs to the structural steel, bridge railing, and barrier, work to the strip seals and the application of the accelerated latex concrete wearing surface.

Additional work includes approach paving, curb replacements, drainage improvements and guiderail installation.

HRI Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $1.2 million project. PennDOT anticipates completion in early August, but all work is weather dependent.

