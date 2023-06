Edwin Addison London, 89, of Big Run, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Penn Highlands DuBois. He was born in Punxsutawney on November 10, 1933, a son of the late Addison Samuel London and Sarah Kathryn (Knarr) London. He was a member of the Paradise Community United Church of Christ since 1948. His love of God, Jesus, family […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/edwin-addison-london/