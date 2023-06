Donald L. Smith, 89, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday May 29, 2023 at his home. He was born November 18, 1933 to Clyde and Anna (Smith) Smith in Punxsutawney. Don was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Punxsutawney. Don was a retired veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He served with the United States Army […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/donald-l-smith/