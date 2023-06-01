CLEARFIELD – An area man accused of sexual assault will remain in a state hospital for treatment.

Willie Ray Hockenberry, 67, of Philipsburg was charged with rape of child; statutory sexual assault; two counts of aggravated indecent assault; six counts of indecent assault-person less than 13-years-old; six counts of endangering the welfare of children; and six counts of corruption of minors, all felonies, as well as two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure in connection with assault incidents between 2013 and 2019.

Hockenberry had been scheduled for colloquy court last fall, but the defense asked that he be sent to the state hospital for an evaluation. The commonwealth also found this necessary.

President Judge Fredric Ammerman agreed and issued a court order for Hockenberry to be sent as quickly as possible.

In court on Tuesday, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said Hockenberry was evaluated and determined to be incompetent.

But she said Hockenberry could possibly become competent, and because they can’t proceed until he is competent, they will revisit the matter in July. The defense has agreed.

Online court records indicate the case has been scheduled for motions court July 10.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, in April of 2021, the victim’s mother told police her daughter recently stated that Hockenberry had sexually abused her when she was younger.

The girl reportedly said he first touched her inappropriately when she was 7 years old, regularly touched her with his privates when she was 8 years old with the abuse evolving into intercourse with him.

A second victim reported that he had also touched her inappropriately on several occasions.

The criminal complaint notes that in 1981 Hockenberry was charged with statutory sexual assault for reportedly having sex with a 12-year-old girl.