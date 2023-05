Nancy Jean (Dougherty) Brocious, 86, formerly of Beautiful Lookout in New Bethlehem, went to meet her Heavenly Father and be reunited with her Husband on May 27th. Born on November 17, 1936, in New Bethlehem to the late Thomas and Clara (Fiscus) Dougherty; she was the youngest of ten children and was the last surviving sibling. Nancy was a member […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/nancy-jean-dougherty-brocious/