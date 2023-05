Mary E. “Betsy” Moore age 89, a long time Whetstone Road Brockport, PA resident, died on Saturday May 27, 2023 at Willow Wood Nursing Home in North Lima, Ohio. Born on July 29, 1933 in Oil City, PA; she was the daughter of the late Walter W. and Genevieve Callahan Faller. Betsy graduated from the Oil City High School. On […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/mary-e-betsy-moore/