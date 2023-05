Larry T. Hetrick, 79, of New Bethlehem, died on Friday, May 26, 2023 at his home of natural causes. Born in Baxter, Jefferson County on December 7 1943, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Alta Spare Hetrick. He attended Summerville High School and was employed at Crawford Furniture until his retirement in 2003. He was married to […]

