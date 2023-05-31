The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce the start of its Family Outdoor Adventures Photo Contest.

There are many great places to explore with your family in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. Photos can be submitted from June 1, 2023, through Aug. 31, 2023.

Finalists’ photos will be posted online in September with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: First Place, $100; Second Place, $75; Third Place, $50; and Fourth Place, $25.

To enter, complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photos meet the Family Outdoor Adventures photo contest theme and must be taken in either Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest or Jefferson counties.

“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike. People are very passionate about spending time outdoors with their family and friends,” states John Straitiff, executive director Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

“Our latest contest gives people the chance to show off their photos of having fun in the outdoors with their families in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.”

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in northwest Pennsylvania: Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest and Jefferson.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the perfect outdoor adventure destination.