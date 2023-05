Carol L. DeLacour, 65, of Coolspring, passed away May 30, 2023 at her home. She was born on November 15, 1957 in Punxsutawney, the daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth (Porrin) Young. On February 14, 1992 she married Nevin DeLacour, who survives. Retired, Carol worked for International Jensen (Rola) for many years. Carol was a hardworking, devoted wife and […]

