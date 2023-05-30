CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners and Clearfield Regional police are asking for the public’s help.

An inmate escaped from the Clearfield County Jail at approximately 1 p.m. this afternoon, May 30, authorities say.

The inmate, Craig Hauke-Miller, was awaiting trial on charges of attempted robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and related offenses.

He is approximately 5’6” tall, 36 years old, brown hair and brown eyes and of a small build.

Hauke-Miller has a tattoo on his right bicep. He may be wearing orange crocs, brown top and pants or white T-shirt and white shorts.

Clearfield Regional police are investigating the escape and, with the Pennsylvania State Police’s assistance, are currently looking for the Hauke-Miller.

If anyone from the public sees Hauke-Miller, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.