PENFIELD – Several park programs, scheduled for June 8 – 11, have been announced by staff at Parker Dam State Park.

Thursday, June 8

Beginner Fly Casting and Rod Setup

1 p.m.—Pavilion 5

Learn the basic terminology of rod parts and line setups—level, weight forward, etc. Also learn some basic casting techniques/fundamentals of fly casting. Limited to nine participants. Rods will be provided. Please register at the park office – 814-765-0630.

Friday, June 9

Beginner Fly Tying

7 p.m.—EEC

New to or never have tied flies? Learn the basics of fly tying, the tools, materials, and terminology associated with the hobby. We will teach a few basic patterns suitable or panfish and bass. Limited to 10 Participants with pre-registration. Suitable for children 12 years and up. Under 18 Parent or Guardian must accompany. Register at the park office—814-765-0630.

Saturday, June 10

Stream Survey

4 p.m.—Pavilion 6

Learn the various aquatic invertebrates that exist in Parker Lake and Laurel Run. Learn to read the stream and why fish live and hunt in the areas that they do.

“Match the Hatch”: Tying flies for Parker Lake

7 p.m.—EEC

Learn some basic patterns that match the macroinvertebrates that were caught earlier in the day in Laurel Run and Parker Lake. Some fly-tying experience recommended but not needed. Limited to 10 Participants with pre-registration. Suitable for children 12 and up. Under 18 years Parent or Guardian must accompany. Register at the park office—814-765-0630.

Pennsylvania’s Vernal Ponds:

Race Against Time

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Vernal, or seasonal ponds are pools of clear water formed by melting snow and spring rains, providing essential habitats for many unique plants and animals. Learn about what calls these ponds home.

Sunday, June 11

Life in the Lake Weeds

3 p.m. —Meet at Boardwalk on the

Small Side of the Lake

Many of the younger life stages of our interesting insects at Parker Dam call the weeds along the edges of the lake home. Join us as we take a look at what is living there, why it is living there, and how to identify them all.

Tea & Talk

7 p.m. – Beach House Steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three.

