DUBOIS — It was a foregone conclusion that the 2023 Clearfield Lady Bison weren’t going to defend their 2022 PIAA AAAA state championship, but the Lady Dutch of St. Marys made that official on Monday afternoon at Heindl Field, as they defeated Clearfield 8-1.

Up 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, the top seeded Flying Dutch scored three runs and then added four more in the fifth to break it open and run their record to 15-2 on the season. They will now face District 6’s Bellefonte in a PIAA play-in game on Thursday at Heindl Field.

Front row (L-R): Madi McBride, Aevril Hayward, Hailey Miles, Hailey Billotte, Paige Houser, Raigan Uncles, Eve Siegel, Megan Wisor.

Back row (L-R): Sam Campolong, Anna Twigg, Ruby Singleton, Faith Gardner, Alaina Fedder, Alaina Moore, Lucy Norris, Ava Lynch, Alexus Green, Myleigh Hudson, Mia Helsel

In the top of the first inning it looked as though maybe the Lady Bison had finally solved Dutch ace Kendall Young as lead off batter Ruby Singleton started things off with a line drive single to left. Aevril Hayward then lined one up the middle to put two on with none out. Alaina Fedder the lofted to one to left center, but was robbed by leftfielder Danielle Rolley. Young, an IUP commit, then struck out the next two batters to end the threat.

As it turned out, Young would only allow three more hits in the game, while walking none and striking out 11 to keep her season ERA below one.

The Lady Bison plated their lone run in the top of the sixth inning after the game was already out of reach at 8-0.

Singleton had her second hit of the game, a double down the left field line to start things off. After an out, Fedder lined a single up the middle to score Singleton.

St. Marys pounded out 15 hits in the game, led by Young and Kara Hanslovan’s three each. Molly Hanslovan, Olivia Eckels, Avery Eckels, and Lindsey Reiter each had two hits.

The Lady Bison end their season with a final record of 9-12. The lone senior to see the field in the final game was pitcher Alaina Fedder. Other Bison dressing for the last time were Ava Lynch, Lucy Norris, Alaina Moore, and Faith Gardner.

Clearfield 000 001 0 1 5 2

St. Marys 001 340 x 8 15 1

CLEARFIELD — 1

SS Ruby Singleton 3120, CF Aevril Hayward 3010, P Alaina Fedder 3011, RF Alexus Green 3000, PR Mia Helsel 0000, DP Eve Siegel 2000, C/flex Anna Twigg 1000, 3B Sam Campolong 3000, 2B Paige Houser 3010, LF Madi McBride 3000, 1B Hailey Billotte 2000. TOTALS 26 AB, 1 R, 5 H, 1 RBI

ST. MARYS — 8

SS Molly Hanslovan 4122, 2B Olivia Eckels 4322, P Kendall Young 4031, C Gianna Surra 2001, RF Rosa Deprater 4000, 2B Avery Eckels 4120, 1B Lindsey Reiter 4120, LF Danielle Rolley 4110. TOTALS 34 AB, 8 R, 15 H, 6 RBI

E – Singleton, Houser; K Hanslovan. 2B – Singleton; A Eckels 2, Reiter, M Hanslovan.

PITCHING

Fedder (L, 9-11) 6 IP, 15 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Young (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 K

Lady Bison Final Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/28 @ Bellefonte 3 – 10 0 – 1

3/31 @ Hollidaysburg ppd. 0 – 1

4/04 TYRONE 9 – 1 1 – 1

4/06 BALD EAGLE AREA ppd. 1 – 1

4/11 HUNTINGDON 13 – 7 2 – 1

4/12 @ St. Marys 0 – 17 2 – 2

4/14 @ Penns Valley 1 – 4 2 – 3

4/17 @ Bradford ppd. 2 – 3

4/18 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 13 – 3 3 – 3

4/20 BALD EAGLE AREA 0 – 11 3 – 4

4/24 HOLLIDAYSBURG 4 – 12 3 – 5

4/25 BELLEFONTE 0 – 10 3 – 6

4/27 @ Tyrone 5 – 4 4 – 6

4/29 @ Portage Tourney

4/29 vs. Central Cambria 0 – 4 4 – 7

4/29 vs. Rockwood 17 – 0 5 – 7

5/01 @ Bald Eagle Area ppd. 5 – 7

5/02 BRADFORD ppd. 5 – 7

5/03 @ Bald Eagle Area ppd. 5 – 7

5/04 @ Huntingdon 8 – 3 6 – 7

5/08 PENNS VALLEY 4 – 10 6 – 8

5/09 @ Bald Eagle Area 2 – 7 6 – 9

5/10 @ Hollidaysburg 1 – 11 6 – 10

5/11 @ Philipsburg-Osceola 16 – 6 7 – 10

5/16 PUNXSUTAWNEY 6 – 0 8 – 10

5/18 @ DuBois 0 – 4 8 – 11

5/19 BRADFORD 2 – 1 9 – 11

5/29 D9 Championship vs. St. Marys 1 – 8 9 – 12 @ DuBois