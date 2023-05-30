Clearfield Regional Police
- Police stopped a vehicle near state Route 879 and Interstate 80 for a traffic violation. Police allegedly found the driver to be under the influence of marijuana as well as in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
- Police responded to a business, located on North Second Street in Clearfield Borough, around 3:30 a.m. May 27 for an audible burglar alarm. Once on-scene, police discovered a shattered window with merchandise scattered outside. During the course of the investigation, one male juvenile was arrested for burglary and turned over to the Clearfield County Juvenile Probation Office and taken to a Juvenile Detention Facility. Police anticipate more arrests in this case.
- Police responded to a single-vehicle accident along Mill Road and Rockton Mountain Highway. According to a department-issued news release, a female driver left the roadway before striking roadway signs and ending up over an embankment. Allegedly, she was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are currently pending on the female.
- Police arrested a female after she was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance at Sheetz in Clearfield Borough. The female who was found to be on probation was also in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said.