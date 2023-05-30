AKRON, Ohio – As part of its ongoing “Stop.Look.Live.” public safety campaign, FirstEnergy Corp. has produced a video to teach drivers, emergency responders and bystanders tips for staying safe when a vehicle accident involves electrical equipment.

Narrated by FirstEnergy safety spokesman Max Safety, the video details how to identify risks surrounding an accident, including utility poles, power lines or transformers in contact with the vehicle.

“Car accidents involving utility equipment are especially dangerous due to the potential for live wires,” said Candy Webb, manager, Public Safety at FirstEnergy.

“We encourage schools, driver education teachers and first responders – and anyone who gets behind the wheel – to watch and share the video, which provides guidance about the best way to handle this type of situation.”

The video can be accessed for free on FirstEnergy’s YouTube channel or on the company’s Stop.Look.Live safety Web site.

The instructions in the video are demonstrated and explained so they are easy to learn. Key steps to take after an accident include:

Stop and look around to identify safety hazards, including downed or damaged lines, poles or electrical equipment.

Stay in the car unless the vehicle is smoking or on fire.

Signal to others to stay at least 30 feet from the vehicle, keeping pets away as well.

Call 911 immediately.

In the case of smoke or fire, exit by jumping out and clear of the vehicle with your feet together, making sure no part of your body touches the vehicle and ground at the same time.

Shuffle your feet, keeping them as close together as possible, while moving 30 feet from the vehicle to help prevent electrical injury.

More tips on staying safe around electricity and near power lines and equipment are available on FirstEnergy’s “Stop. Look. Live.” safety Web site at firstenergycorp.com/publicsafety.

