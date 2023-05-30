DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Trailing 3-1 heading into the top of the seventh inning, the Clarion baseball team scored five runs to rally for a 6-3 victory over the defending PIAA champion DuBois Central Catholic on Monday afternoon at Showers Field to capture the District 9 Class A championship. It was Clarion’s first D9 baseball title. Article by Steve Smail […]

